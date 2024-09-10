PML-N leaders take exception to KP CM Gandapur’s remarks about Punjab CM

LAHORE: Taking strong exception to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s remarks against the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N leaders and Punjab ministers said it was an attempt to pitch one province against the other.

Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb asked “Is this the KP CM who is representing “Pathans” who used to respect women immensely? Do goons address their sisters in this way? Do proud Pathans talk to their mothers, sisters and daughters in this way?”

Aurangzeb said the PTI has promoted such people who have maligned the national politics through their “dirty mentality.”

Information Minister Punjab Azma Bokhari stated that Ali Amin Gandapur has claimed he will have Imran Khan released from jail within 15 days, and I challenge him to do so in 20 days.

“Gandapur talks about launching an attack on Punjab, but Punjab knows how to command respect and its police know how to deal with such issues,” Azma said, adding: “Gandapur has crossed the line again and shown his upbringing. His wife and mother should advise him not to use such language about women.”

While addressing a news conference, here Monday, Azma said, “I want to tell him that the women of Punjab know how to defend themselves. Whenever PTI members come out, they cause destruction, arson, and chaos. Besides the official contingent, there were no more than 3,000 people at their Jalsa. Corrupt Khan is not imprisoned for goat theft; he has committed corruption worth billions.”

Azma added that everything she had said about PTI had proven 100% true. “I had said that the ‘Fitna Gang’ would try to create chaos in Pakistan, and that is exactly what happened. They attacked police officers with stones yesterday. They also spewed venom against female journalists,” she said.

The Information Minister said, “I want to ask: state funds were recklessly used yesterday — will anyone question them about it? If you release the people responsible for the May 9 incident, this is what will happen. These people pay extortion to the TTP to win the election in KP. Who will now allow them to hold another rally after what they did yesterday? Even Zartaj Gul acted like Tarzan yesterday, toppling containers. I urge the state of Pakistan and the federal government not to pardon anyone for what happened yesterday.”

She said, “Even Achakzai has called them an ill-mannered and disorganized party. They cannot develop any plans in KP, but the progress being made in Punjab fills them with envy.”

