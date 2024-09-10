CM vows to achieve 100pc polio eradication target in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that they are committed to achieve 100% polio eradication target in Punjab.

On the launch of anti-polio campaign, the CM said, “Parents must give vaccine drops to children to eradicate polio. Coordinated efforts should be made for the success of anti-polio vaccination campaign in 14 districts of Punjab.”

The CM further said, “It is our determination to make Punjab polio-free. Polio paralyzes golden dreams of innocent children.”

She said, “Every polio worker who works with sincerity is a hero. Everyone should play his role for the success of polio campaign.”

Moreover, the CM in her message on “International Day to Protect Education from Attack,” said, “9th September realises us that education is a main source of public welfare, secret of survival and development of any nation is hidden in the education of its generations.”

She said, “Unfortunately, educational institutions in many countries of the world, including Pakistan, are target of attacks. December 16 APS attack is the darkest chapter in our history; it was actually a huge attack on education.”

Maryam said, “Terrorism and extremism have made sinister attempts to steal dreams of our children. An attack on educational institutions is not only an attack on a building but also on the future of a nation besides the death of peace in the society.”

She said, “It is government’s responsibility to provide safe and better opportunities for education. There is an effort to provide safe educational environment to every child where they can continue their education without fear.”

“Measures are being taken to ensure security of educational institutions in Punjab. It is our collective social responsibility to protect education from all kinds of attacks,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024