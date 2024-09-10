Ukraine grain exports up 49pc so far in 2024/25

KYIV: Ukraine’s grain exports in the 2024/25 July-June season have risen to 7.6 million metric tons as of Sept. 9 from 5.1 million tons by the same date of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

The volume included 4.1 million tons of wheat, 2.4 million tons of corn and 1.1 million tons of barley.

The ministry said traders have exported 627,000 tons of grain so far in September, versus 467,000 tons in the same period last year.

The 2024 combined grain and oilseed crop is expected to fall to 77 million tons, including 56 million tons of grain, the ministry has said.

Ukraine’s grain exports in the 2023/24 marketing season rose to about 51 million tons from 49.2 million tons the previous year.