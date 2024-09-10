Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2024 06:32am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (September 09, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 09-09-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,300        235        18,535        18,535          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,612        252        19,864        19,864          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop

