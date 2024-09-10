Cotton market remains steady with limited volume

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained limited.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs17,800 to Rs18,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs7,000 to Rs7,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs18,200 to Rs18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs7,000 to Rs8,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs17,800 to Rs18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs7,000 to Rs8,400 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs19,400 to Rs19,500 per maund.

200 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs18,500 per maund, 3800 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs18,000 to Rs18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs18,200 per maund, 400 bales of Kotri Kabeer were sold at Rs18,400 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs18,000 to Rs18,400 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs18,000 to Rs18,400 per maund, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs18,000 to Rs18,300 per maund, 1400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs18,200 to Rs18,350 per maund, 200 bales of Halani were sold at Rs18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Fazil Pur were sold at Rs19,600 per maund (Balochi), 1,000 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs19,600 per maund (Balochi), 600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs19,000 per maund (condition), 800 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs18,400 to Rs18,600 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs18,500 per maund, 8500 bales of Chichawatni, 600 bales of Peer Mahal and 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs18,400 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs18,300 per maund.

The rate of Polyester Fiber decreased by Rs3 and was available at Rs357 per Kg.

