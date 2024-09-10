Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 09, 2024). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 10 Sep, 2024 06:32am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 09, 2024).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      19.29    19.79
2-Week      18.72    19.22
1-Month     18.50    19.00
3-Month     17.63    17.88
6-Month     17.51    17.76
9-Month     17.09    17.59
1-Year      16.72    17.22
==========================

Data source: SBP

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KIBOR KIBOR rate

