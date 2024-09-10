Markets Print 2024-09-10
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 09, 2024). ========================== KIBOR...
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 09, 2024).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 19.29 19.79
2-Week 18.72 19.22
1-Month 18.50 19.00
3-Month 17.63 17.88
6-Month 17.51 17.76
9-Month 17.09 17.59
1-Year 16.72 17.22
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments