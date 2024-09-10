Markets Print 2024-09-10
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (September 09, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.46 281.03 AED 75.80 76.53
EURO 308.10 311.10 SAR 74.05 74.76
GBP 365.10 368.65 INTERBANK 278.60 278.75
JPY 1.92 1.97
=========================================================================
