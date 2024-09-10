Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2024 06:32am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (September 09, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               279.46   281.03    AED                75.80     76.53
EURO                308.10   311.10    SAR                74.05     74.76
GBP                 365.10   368.65    INTERBANK         278.60    278.75
JPY                                                        1.92      1.97
=========================================================================

