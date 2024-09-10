Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Monday (September 09, 2024).
Open Bid Rs 279.46
Open Offer Rs 281.03
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 11
|
278.65
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 11
|
278.40
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 11
|
142.41
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 11
|
0.85
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 11
|
1.30
|
Euro to USD / Sep 11
|
1.10
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 11
|
5,536.66
|
India Sensex / Sep 11
|
81,523.16
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 11
|
35,619.77
|
Nasdaq / Sep 11
|
17,395.53
|
Hang Seng / Sep 11
|
17,108.71
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 11
|
8,193.94
|
Dow Jones / Sep 11
|
40,861.71
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 11
|
18,330.27
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 10
|
18,735
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 11
|
67.07
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 11
|
226,337
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 11
|
2,512.70
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 11
|
69.61
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 12
|
259.10
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Sep 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Sep 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
585
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Sep 12
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Sep 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Sep 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Sep 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87.10
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Sep 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
499.34
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Sep 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Sep 12
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.84
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Sep 12
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
47,200,500
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 12
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
29,719,327
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Sep 12
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
21,170,581
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Sep 12
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
16,965,134
▲ 0.00
|
The Searle Co. / Sep 12
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
15,793,227
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Sep 12
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
15,054,641
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 12
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
14,145,556
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 12
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
13,158,668
▲ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Sep 12
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
12,358,668
▲ 0.00
