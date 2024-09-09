Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Transfer of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia would be ‘dramatic escalation’: US

AFP Published September 9, 2024

WASHINGTON: The transfer of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia would represent a “dramatic escalation” of Tehran’s support for Moscow, and the United States is prepared to respond with “signficiant consequences,” the State Department said Monday.

“Any transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia would represent a dramatic escalation in Iran’s support for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” spokesman Vedant Patel told journalists.

Iran denies reports of missile transfer to Russia

“We have been clear… that we’re prepared to deliver significant consequences,” he said.

