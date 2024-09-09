Sep 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Iran denies reports of missile transfer to Russia

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2024 05:05pm

DUBAI: A senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander denied reports that Iran was transferring missiles to Russia, Iranian media said on Monday, amid concern in the West that they could be deployed in the war in Ukraine.

CNN and the Wall Street Journal reported last week, citing unidentified sources, that Iran had transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

Brigadier Fazlollah Nozari, deputy commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, was quoted by the Iranian Labour News Agency as saying: “No missile was sent to Russia and this claim is a kind of psychological warfare.”

“Iran does not support any of the parties to the Ukraine-Russia conflict,” Nozari said.

Asked about the reports on Monday, the Kremlin said that Iran is Russia’s partner and that the two countries were developing dialogue in all areas.

Ukraine concerned over reports of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia

Ukraine said last week that deepening military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow was a threat to Ukraine, Europe and the Middle East, and called on the international community to increase pressure on Iran and Russia.

Any Iranian transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia would mark a sharp escalation in the Ukraine war, the United States said on Friday.

Tehran and Moscow have drawn closer since Russia ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, with Iran supplying its Shahed drones to Russia’s military.

