Sep 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan dips as long-dated yield falls further amid deflation worries

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2024 12:05pm

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan dipped against the dollar on Monday as long-dated yields hit record lows after monthly inflation data added to economic worries and calls for fresh easing.

Meanwhile, the dollar index steadied after US employment data last week reduced bets of aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The onshore yuan changed hands at 7.1060 per dollar around midday, down 0.23% from Friday’s close.

China’s consumer prices accelerated in August to the fastest pace in half a year, due to the higher costs of food from weather disruption, but was short of market expectations, data showed on Monday.

Meanwhile, producer price deflation worsened, stoking expectations of further easing from authorities to stimulate growth.

In unusually strong comments, China’s ex-central bank governor Yi Gang urged efforts to fight deflationary pressure at the Bund Summit in Shanghai last week.

“Looking ahead, following the anticipated first Fed rate cut in September, there may be room for China to lower the RRR as a measure to support growth,” Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC, said in a client note.

China’s yuan flat despite weak dollar as easing expectations weigh

“Should the Chinese economy slow further, we believe that Q4 could present a window for additional interest rate cuts.”

The easing expectations helped push the yield on China’s 30-year treasury bonds below 2.30% to a record low in morning trade, despite warning signals from China’s central bank against bond bulls.

Lower Chinese yields would widen the interest rate gap with the US, adding depreciation pressure on the yuan.

Meanwhile, the dollar index steadied on Monday, after last week’s US employment data showed the labor market was not falling off the cliff to warrant a half-point interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve this month.

“Fed officials speaking last week didn’t appear to have any appetite for a 50bp cut to start the easing cycle,” ANZ Research said in a note.

“These data reduce the likelihood of the Fed starting the easing cycle in a forceful manner.”

The offshore yuan traded at 7.1073 yuan per dollar, down about 0.18% in Asian trade.

China yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan dips as long-dated yield falls further amid deflation worries

Settlement of circular debt thru adjustments strong probability

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 18, no word on external financing yet

Intra-day update: rupee marginally falls against US dollar

BF Biosciences gets DRAP nod for brownfield expansion

Sale of Dawood Lawrencepur’s subsidiary cancelled as Artistic Milliners ‘decides not to proceed’

Politics in sport diagnosed as Pakistan cricket’s problem

Lucky Core Industries completes acquisition of Pfizer’s Karachi facility and assets

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Processing industry: MoF seeks mechanism to avoid misuse of gas

KOEN demands tariffs for its hydel projects under 2015 Policy

Read more stories