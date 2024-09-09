Heavy rains fill up 1,100 ponds in Cholistan desert

BAHAWALPUR: Heavy rains proved to be beneficial for Cholistan as around 1,100 ponds have been filled with rainwater and helped self-grow shrubs, herbs and plants to grow across the desert.

The ponds in Cholistan spread over tens of thousands of acres in three districts of Bahawalpur division which were filled after the intermittent rains during the last one month.

Reports reaching from different localities of Cholistan desert informed that ponds filled with rainwater in Toba Pathani, Toba Sohb, Toba Balochni, Toba Kakri, Toba Lakhan Wala, Toba Naso Wala, Toba Dheri, Toba Sheikhan, Toba Katwal, Toba Bohar Wala, Toba Qasai Wala, Toba Bansi and others.

Local inhabitants of Cholistan including Malik Mitho, Taj Khan, Malik Sabir, Malik Sajid, Malik Munir Langah, Malik Gul said that heavy rains had warded off the risk of drought in Cholistan.

“Natural water ponds which were empty, now, have been filled with rainwater due to heavy rains.

“Now, we have enough water for our families and cattle for prevailing season,” they said. They said that self-grow herbs, shrubs and plants had also grown on widespread area of Cholistan desert, offering fodder to thousands of cattle including buffalo, cows and goats besides wildlife.