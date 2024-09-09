AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-09

Larkana health official speaks about anti-polio measures

APP Published 09 Sep, 2024 07:03am

LARKANA: All arrangements have been finalized for the seven-day National Immunization Campaign in which more than 306,950 children of the Larkana district up to the age of five years would be vaccinated Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) from September 09 to September 15 to save them from the crippling disease of Polio.

This was disclosed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Dr. Shoukat Ali Abro here on Sunday. He said that children up to five years of age would be administered OPV during the three-day campaign. He said that 890 mobile teams had been constituted which would visit all the areas including the remote, far-flung areas and flood and rain-affected areas of the district to accomplish the task.

He further said that three polio teams have also been constituted in Larkana city to cover children during the four-day campaign.

The DHO said that thirty transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district in this regard and they would be available at Railway Station, Bus stops and various markets of the district during the drive.

He appealed to the parents to be cooperative with the visiting mobile polio teams to make the national anti-polio campaign complete success.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa also appealed to all the citizens of the district to extend their cooperation with the polio team of the health department to make the district a polio-free district.

He called upon the parents, religious scholars, social workers, civil society, teachers and health workers to play a positive role in making the anti-polio drive successful so that our beloved new generation could save from the crippling disease of polio.

