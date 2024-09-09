Punjab launches first satellite-linked environmental monitoring system

LAHORE: Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has announced the launch of Punjab’s first satellite-linked environmental monitoring system, utilizing modern technology and drones. This system is now operational, and raids have been carried out on the factories violating environmental laws and emitting harmful smoke.

The Department of Environmental Protection by using drone technology has already shut down two factories. These drones identify facilities responsible for excessive emissions and non-compliance with environmental regulations. In coordinated efforts with the district administration, the department conducted raids on two factories located on the Sheikhupura Road in Gujranwala, dismantling their kilns and sealing the premises.

Commending the efforts of the Environmental Protection Department and the district administration, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb highlighted that, under the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the pre-emptive anti-smog campaign will be intensified before the smog season begins. She underscored the urgency of addressing the root causes of smog, which claims around 250,000 lives annually.

Maryam Aurangzeb called on every citizen of Punjab to play their part in combating the deadly smog and protecting precious lives across the province.

Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that there will be no pardon for the crime of planning and attacking the state. She emphasized that no matter how much one protests, complains, punishment is inevitable. The first request for relief under the new NAB law was made by the convict of the May 9 incident. He claims the law was created to protect thieves, yet his own request for relief in the form of NRO belongs to the May 9 convict under the NAB law.

She further stated, “He demands an NRO while holding rallies. The rally is nothing but a plea for an NRO to escape punishment for committing a crime with regard to planning against the state on May 9.” Marriyum Aurangzeb questioned why the individual who refers to the NAB law as the “thieves’ law” was the first to seek relief under it. “The thief of the watch and the Tosha Khana case, guilty of stealing £190 million, tries to escape by defaming others while begging for an NRO daily, yet fails to account for his own crimes,” She added. The Senior Minister pointed out that those he once accused of theft endured his tyranny, answered every allegation, served imprisonment and were exonerated by the courts without asking for an NRO.

