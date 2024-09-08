AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iraq, US agree phased coalition troop pullout: minister

AFP Published September 8, 2024

BAGHDAD: Iraq and the United States have agreed on a phased pullout of the US-led anti-jihadist coalition but have yet to sign a final agreement, the Iraqi defence minister said Sunday.

The United States has some 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria as part of the international coalition against the Islamic State group.

They have been engaged in months of talks with Baghdad on a withdrawal of forces, but fell short of announcing any timeline so far.

Iraqi PM again demands US-led coalition leave

On Sunday, Iraqi Defence Minister Thabet al-Abbassi told pan-Arab television channel Al-Hadath that the coalition would pull out from bases in Baghdad and other parts of federal Iraq by September 2025 and from the autonomous northern Kurdistan region by September 2026.

The pullout is "two-phased" and "maybe we will sign the agreement within the next few days", Abbassi said.

He added that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had said in a meeting that "two years were not enough" to carry out the withdrawal.

"We refused his proposal regarding an (extra) third year," Abbassi said.

Coalition forces have been targeted dozens of times with drones and rocket fire in both Iraq and Syria, as violence related to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza since early October has drawn in Iran-backed armed groups across the Middle East.

US forces have carried out multiple retaliatory strikes against these groups in both countries.

The Islamic State group seized parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014, and was defeated by Baghdad three years later and in Syria in 2019.

But jihadist fighters continue to operate in remote desert areas although they no longer control any territory.

Iraqi security forces say they are capable of tackling IS remnants unassisted, as the group poses no significant threat.

US iRAQ coalition troop

Comments

200 characters

Iraq, US agree phased coalition troop pullout: minister

Pakistan Navy Day being observed today to honour heroes of 1965 war

Health ministry in Gaza says death toll at 40,972

Russia advances in east Ukraine, launches deadly air strikes

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy appoints former arms production minister as adviser

Most Gulf markets in red on mixed US job report

Hezbollah fires rockets, Israel strikes after attack kills Lebanon rescuers

Manhunt underway in US after Kentucky highway shooting

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Pakistan, Malaysia settle for 2-2 draw

AGP flags major discrepancy in tax collection

Reko Diq project: AGP objects to Rs89.55bn GHPL investment in USD

Read more stories