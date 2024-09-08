AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 08, 2024
Most Gulf markets in red on mixed US job report

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2024 07:22pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday after Friday’s fall in global shares, as the latest US jobs report led investors to dial back expectations for a larger-than-usual interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this month.

The US Labor Department reported that employment increased less than expected in August while the jobless rate dropped as expected, suggesting an orderly slowdown in the labor market.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including the UAE, is usually guided by the Fed’s policy decisions because most currencies in the region are pegged to the dollar.

UAE stocks muted as investors eye key US jobs data

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 1%, weighed down by a 0.8% decrease in aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group and a 1.9% fall in Al Rajhi Bank.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco retreated 0.9%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - settled 2% lower on Friday, with a big weekly loss following the US jobs data, which outweighed price support from a delay to supply increases by OPEC+ producers.

The Qatari benchmark fell 0.6%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index slid 2.4%, as most of its constituents were in negative territory including top lender Commercial International Bank, which was down 2.6%.

Egypt’s central bank left its overnight interest rates on hold on Thursday, saying inflation pressures had subsided but that economic growth had softened.

SAUDI ARABIA dropped 1% to 11,982

QATAR lost 0.6% to 10,261

EGYPT down 2.4% to 30,274

BAHRAIN was up 0.7% to 1,950

OMAN rose 0.3% to 4,773

KUWAIT fell 0.3% to 7,790

Gulf stocks

