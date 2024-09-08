AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
World

Fire breaks out at another Kenyan school after 17 die in inferno

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2024 02:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NAIROBI: A fire broke out at a girls boarding school in a town in central Kenya late on Saturday, leaving at least three students injured and destroying property, the Kenya Red Cross and police said.

The fire follows the death of at least 17 students in a blaze at a boarding primary school, Hillside Endarasha Academy, in Nyeri, also in central Kenya, early on Friday.

“A fire incident has been reported at Isiolo Girls High School, Isiolo County,” the Kenya Red Cross said in a post on the X platform late on Saturday.

Early on Sunday, it said the fire had been contained and that three minor injuries had been recorded.

Kenya Police spokesperson Resila Onyango also said late on Saturday that a fire at the school had been contained.

She did not say what had caused the blaze.

In rare move, Georgia arrests father of teen suspected in school shooting

Moments after the blaze was extinguished, police, fire and rescue squads could be seen using flashlights to search for any students and salvageable property in the wreaked dormitories, according to a Reuters witness.

