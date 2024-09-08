Pakistan Navy Day being observed today to honour heroes of 1965 war

Pakistan Navy Day is being celebrated today to honor the heroic achievements of the veterans and martyrs of the Pakistan Navy, who fought gallantly against a much bigger adversary.

Navy Day is a glorious reminiscence of the daring operation ‘SOMNATH’, when Pakistan Navy’s Warships destroyed important shore installations and inflicted irreparable damage to the Indian side.

In his message, Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf said that Navy Day is a remarkable day in our naval history, where our fearless warriors, driven by unshakeable resolve, struck against the enemy with absolute impunity and bravado.

He said this day stands as an enduring tribute to the selfless sacrifices of our gallant officers and sailors, whose exemplary valor continues to inspire generations and inflame the spirit of patriotism across the nation.

The Navy Day is an occasion to commemorate a series of extraordinary operations that embody the unfailing enthusiasm and unprecedented courage of our sea sentinels. Operation ‘SOMNATH’ shines as a beacon of valor, where a formidable Pakistan Navy Flotilla comprising seven major warships executed a daring surprise attack on the Indian Port of Dwarka. This audacious operation inflicted significant damage on critical shore installations and a key radar station, which signified unparalleled professionalism and dealt a serious blow to the enemy.

During the 1965 war, PNS/M GHAZI emerged as a grisly deterrent, epitomizing our operational ascendancy and raising stakes for the enemy, harbouring malicious intent and harm to our homeland through violent force.