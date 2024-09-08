AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
Eye of the tiger: Sabalenka roars back from tough year for US Open crown

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2024 10:51am
NEW YORK: Tenacious tiger-tattooed Aryna Sabalenka embodied the spirit of her favourite animal in New York this year as she clawed her way back from injury and disappointment to hoist the US Open trophy at last.

The world number two retained her title at the Australian Open but suffered a back injury in Rome and crashed out with illness in the Roland Garros quarter-final.

She missed Wimbledon entirely due to a shoulder injury.

Her signature tiger arm tattoo became a fitting emblem then as she roared back on to the tour to win last month’s Cincinnati tune-up event and swiped aside competitors in Flushing Meadows.

She dropped only one set on the road to the final and downed American Jessica Pegula 7-5 7-5 after finishing runner-up a year ago.

She had two previous semi-final appearances, as well.

“I faced a lot of challenges on and off the court,” the Belarusian said. “That’s why it’s very special, because no matter what, every time I was coming back stronger and I was learning. I never gave up on this dream, and yeah, you know, it means a lot.”

Her tiger tattoo has become a must-have for her devotees - at least temporary ink - as a young super-fan charmed crowds in the second round with a wash-off tiger tattoo and matching kit.

For Saturday’s championship match at Arthur Ashe Stadium, her performance coach Jason Stacy arrived with the tiger tattoo on his head, which she slapped with satisfaction after winning the title.

Who said what on day seven of the US Open

“In Washington there is one girl, she’s my fan, she’s supporting me and she always come up with some cool stuff related to my name,” said Sabalenka.

“She brought these temporary tattoos, and Jason promised me that if I make it to the finals he’s gonna put it on his forehead.” The pair have come up with other superstitions around Stacy’s bald head, as she began signing it with a marker - a strange pre-match ritual before her successful Australian Open defence.

“Just always come up with something new,” she said. “It was signature, and now it’s, like, tiger tattoo. I’m really curious what’s going to be next.”

