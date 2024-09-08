‘PTA does possess certain tools to monitor, control internet traffic’

ISLAMABAD: While registration may help the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to monitor Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) usage more effectively, the inherent adaptability of VPN technology ensures that a complete block is unlikely.

This was the crux of background discussion with sector experts.

A growing misconception has taken hold in the public’s mind, that the PTA might completely block all VPN traffic in the country.

This belief has only been fueled by recent efforts by the PTA to enforce a registration process for VPN users, leading many to fear that unregistered VPNs could soon be blocked entirely. But the reality of the situation is far more complex than these fears suggest.

VPNs, or Virtual Private Networks, are essential tools for securing internet connections, maintaining privacy, and accessing information freely in an increasingly regulated digital world. In countries like Pakistan, where internet access can sometimes be restricted, VPNs offer a way for individuals and businesses to communicate securely and without interference.

While the PTA has indeed introduced a registration requirement for VPNs, the idea that they can block all unregistered VPNs is based more on misunderstanding than fact.

The PTA does possess certain tools to control and monitor internet traffic, including VPNs.

Techniques such as port blocking, deep packet inspection (DPI), and blacklisting known VPN server IP addresses are part of their strategy, experts added.

However, these measures are limited and often only partially effective. Many users fear that unregistered VPNs will soon be entirely blocked, but such fears overlook the inherent limitations of these technologies.

Shahzad Arshad, Chairman of the Wireless & Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP.org), explains, “There is a widespread belief that any VPN not registered with the PTA will be blocked, but that’s an oversimplification. The PTA can attempt to control VPN traffic, but blocking every unregistered VPN is virtually impossible. VPN technology is inherently designed to adapt, constantly evolving with new protocols and encryption methods, making it challenging for any authority to keep up.”

Globally, even countries that have heavily invested in internet censorship struggle to fully control VPN usage. In the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, for example, strict penalties are in place for unauthorized VPN use, yet the technology remains popular among citizens who seek unrestricted access to information. China, with its Great Firewall, deploys some of the world’s most advanced methods to block VPN traffic. Despite these efforts, users still find ways to circumvent restrictions using stealth VPNs that disguise themselves as regular HTTPS traffic or by switching to new, unlisted VPN servers, he added.

In Pakistan, the recent registration drive by the PTA has led many to believe that unregistered VPNs will face a total ban. However, as Shahzad Arshad Chairman WISPAP clarifies, “Even if the PTA were to block known unregistered VPN servers, many others would spring up in their place. This is a game of cat and mouse that no authority has ever truly won.” The fear that all VPNs must be registered to remain functional stems from a misunderstanding of both the technological realities and the purpose of such regulations.

It’s also important to note that VPNs are not solely used for bypassing internet censorship; they are critical for businesses, government agencies, and financial institutions to secure their communications and protect sensitive data. Blocking unregistered VPNs could inadvertently impact these legitimate uses, harming Pakistan’s digital economy and disrupting business activities.

The fear surrounding the PTA’s registration policy is understandable, but it is based on an incomplete understanding of both the nature of VPN technology and the regulatory landscape. The reality is that while the PTA can implement certain measures to control VPN usage, a complete ban on unregistered VPNs is neither practical nor enforceable. As long as there is demand for privacy and unrestricted internet access, VPNs will continue to adapt, finding new ways to stay one step ahead of regulatory attempts to shut them down.

To clear up public confusion, Shahzad Arshad Chairman WISPAP.org suggests that regulatory bodies should communicate more clearly about what their policies mean and what they can realistically achieve.

