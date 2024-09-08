AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-08

Azma issues warning to ‘Fitna party’

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2024 02:42am

LAHORE: Information Minister Punjab Azma Bokhari has warned that if the “Fitna party” incites chaos, hatred, or encourages arson in Punjab, the state machinery will respond.

“The PTI has been repeatedly talking about “Jalsas” for the past month, however, PTI neither has the funds, the people, nor the facilitators to organize such rallies and Jalsas, Azma said, adding: “Rallies, protests and sit-ins have become PTI’s business, and the protest party has now turned into a Fitna “party,” the PTI members are spewing venom against institutions daily through their statements and press conferences.”

She said the “Fitna party” is consumed with malice and prejudice against Maryam Nawaz, they even need to mention Maryam Nawaz’s name just to get headlines. Maryam Nawaz will hold the “Toshakhana thieves” accountable and will also bring the criminals of the “Kacha” area to justice, she added.

Azma Bokhari further stated that the agenda of the prisoner in Adiala is to lead the country toward a major disaster. “Imran Khan is willing to go to any lengths to get out of jail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz PTI Imran Khan Azma Bokhari

