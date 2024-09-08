Marriyum heaps praise on Punjab CM for taking steps to deal with smog challenge

LAHORE: Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been taking significant steps to tackle the serious issue of smog since coming into power in March.

Addressing the media regarding the smog issue, she mentioned that in areas like Lahore, Sheikhupura and Kasur, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches 250 under normal conditions and rises to 450 during the smog season. “Smog is also increasing in Narowal and Gujranwala, leading to diseases such as conjunctivitis, lung cancer, skin ailments, and others. Therefore, the Chief Minister has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against vehicles, industrial units, kilns, and anything contributing to smog, as she values the health and safety of the public and future generations, as well.”

Aurangzeb said for the first time in history, a multi-sectoral phased approach has been implemented, involving industrialists, kiln owners, and drivers. The Environmental Protection Department has started digital monitoring of vehicles and motorcycles through Safe City cameras.

She urged motorcycle owners to get their bikes checked for fitness, costing only Rs. 700, to avoid a fine of Rs. 2,000, and medical expenses, emphasising the need to reduce toxic emissions. The government’s top priority is eliminating carbon footprints, leading to the closure of fuel pumps selling substandard fuel.

She also highlighted that fitness checking stations are available at Kala Shah Kaku and Thokar Niaz Baig for vehicles. A historic ‘Industrial Emission Control System’ is being enforced under which even the government-owned smoke-emitting vehicles will not be allowed to enter Lahore. She praised former CM Shehbaz Sharif’s mass transit vision, under which the Metro Bus and Orange Line Train were introduced to promote ease in public transport system. She said continuing this vision, CM Maryam Nawaz is introducing an e-mass transport system, with 30 e-buses and more e-bikes set to operate on Lahore’s roads in the coming months.

All relevant departments are taking preventive measures against smog. Sensors are being installed to monitor crop residue burning with real-time data, and drones will now monitor fields 24/7. Areas where rice straw burning is prevalent, like Gujranwala, Narowal, and Sheikhupura, have been mapped, and arrests have been made in this regard.

The senior minister called for individual and collective responsibility, emphasising that every person must ensure that no smoke emits from their vehicle, crop, or factory. The government’s anti-smog actions will only succeed if the public fully participates.

She revealed that smog causes 250,000 deaths annually. Citizens should avoid construction activities and adhere to dust Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by covering dust sites and sprinkling water every four hours. Dust sites have also been mapped. For the first time, the government is providing 1,000 super seeders to farmers with 60% subsidy to prevent crop burning.

Aurangzeb stressed that plastic is harmful and reported that 7,070 tonnes of plastic have been confiscated after the ban. She criticised the previous administration for neglecting Shehbaz Sharif’s solid waste management system, which led to garbage contributing to smog. As part of the crackdown, 45,000 tire-burning units have been inspected, Rs. 150 million in fines imposed, and 1,500 sites sealed.

Furthermore, the government has gained live footage access to industrial chimneys, and night inspections are being carried out to curb pollution. Out of 8,000 kilns in Punjab, 2,000 in Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Lahore have been shifted to zigzag technology, with 230 demolished.

CM Maryam Nawaz has directed the Planning and Development Department to ensure no project is approved without plantation plans. The Punjab cabinet has also approved the first climate change policy, she said.

The minister highlighted that smog from trans-boundary winds will be addressed diplomatically. Additionally, coal-burning barbecue restaurants are being sealed, and small factory units are being relocated from densely populated areas. The inspection and No Objection Certificate (NOC) systems of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are being digitized, with NOCs to be renewed annually.

The government plans to turn Mahmood Booti into a beautiful park, a move towards carbon credits and financing. Drones will continue to monitor Punjab’s industries, fields, waste, kilns, and high-traffic areas to identify smoke, and legal action will be taken immediately upon detection. A public awareness campaign involving the media will be launched, and school children will be safeguarded from smog by mapping traffic areas and signals.

The Green Punjab app, soon to be launched by the Chief Minister, will allow citizens to report crop residue burning, industrial smoke, traffic jams and receive updates on alternative routes. Through the app, citizens will be able to check the Air Quality Index (AQI) of their current location.

Marriyum Aurangzeb urged the nation to adopt precautionary measures to protect themselves and their children from the toxic effects of smog, warning that time is running out.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024