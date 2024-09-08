‘Govt must launch national dialogue to compensate farmers’

LAHORE: The government must launch a ‘national dialogue’ aimed at developing strategies to compensate farmers who are often least responsible for the unseen costs of climate change, which is increasingly threatening Pakistan’s food security.

Farmers, who are the backbone of the country’s food production system, are being pushed to the brink by a combination of economic pressures and environmental challenges. As these unsung heroes continue to bear the brunt of these difficulties, it is crucial to address the systemic issues that are exacerbating their plight.

The government must develop strategies to compensate farmers by providing financial aid, enhancing access to affordable inputs, and ensuring farmers receive timely and accurate guidance on planting schedules and crop management.

Moreover, there is a critical need to invest in research and development, with government oversight, to develop more resilient crop varieties capable of withstanding the impacts of climate change, said Agriculture Republic Co-founder Aamer Hayyat Bhandara while talking to Business Recorder on Saturday.

He said the newly formed federal government, following the elections, faced severe economic challenges on the global stage. Provincial governments initially, too, made decisions that were less supportive of the farming community. Tough conditions by the international lenders on one side increased the prices of electricity and fuel for the agriculture sector.

On the other side, the environment of uncertainty and economic strain created a fertile ground for opportunists within the agricultural value chain to exploit the situation. The commodity prices in local markets go down badly while escalating input costs of some products much higher in just a few months.

These challenges, further compounded by the impacts of climate change, have led to drastic reductions in the yields of export-oriented crops like sesame, maize and rice, with some farmers experiencing losses of 70% to 100%. The result has been a wave of crippling debt among farmers, many of whom are now struggling to survive.

Aamer said that the banks and financial institutions in Pakistan must be mandated to offer clean lending facilities to farmers with holdings fewer than 25 acres of land, featuring subsidized interest rates and simplified documentation. It is essential to distinguish between loan disbursements to the broader agricultural sector, including middlemen, pesticide, and seed companies, and those directed specifically to farmers engaged in crop production or livestock farming.

