AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-08

Copper drifts lower after US jobs data

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2024 02:42am

LONDON: Copper prices were on track for the biggest weekly fall since July on Friday as mixed US jobs data and a stronger dollar added to concerns about global economic growth.

The three-month copper contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.1% to $8,994 a metric ton by 1555 GMT.

The metal hit a session high of $9,175.5 earlier in the day before retreating. It tested resistance at the 200-day and 21-day moving averages at $9,127 and $9,113, respectively, shortly after the closely-watched data showed US employment increased less than expected in August, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to cut interest rates this month.

But the spike was short-lived as an unclear outlook on the size and speed of upcoming interest rate cuts quickly prompted the dollar to regain ground, making dollar-priced metals less attractive for buyers using other currencies.

“While markets are pricing a first Fed rate cut this month, we think more time will need to pass for stronger physical and financial data to emerge and convince investors to meaningfully rebuild positions in metals as a global growth rebound proxy,” Citi analysts said in a note. On a weekly basis, copper is down 2.7% as concerns about global economic growth were inflated by slowing manufacturing activity in China, the top metals consumer.

“We expect manufacturing PMIs to remain weak for the next couple of months, precluding a meaningful imminent metals price rally on cyclical demand recovery prospects,” Citi added. Copper, used in power and construction, has lost 19% since a May rally to a record high of $11,104, buoyed by speculative buying on potential shortages resulting from future demand for electric vehicles and AI data centres.

In other metals, LME tin rose 0.4% to $30,840 a ton and is up 21% this year on tight supply and strong demand from the energy transition, visible in rising semiconductor sales, BofA Securities analysts said. BofA forecasts an average tin price of $37,000 by 2026.

LME aluminium, meanwhile, fell 1.5% to $2,342.50, zinc lost 0.8% to $2,714.50, lead was down 1.7% at $1,962 and nickel slid 1.3% to $15,875.

Copper Copper prices LME

Comments

200 characters

Copper drifts lower after US jobs data

Reko Diq project: AGP objects to Rs89.55bn GHPL investment in USD

Peaceful protests, public order: President signs bill into law

SCO MMFETA on 12th

Economic planning: Policy board set up

Before removal, employee must be given fair opportunity to respond: SC

Gohar accepts Omar’s resignation

$77.8m ‘Recharge Pakistan’ project being launched on 10th

Electricity arrears: KP to move CCI against deductions at source by MoF

IK files acquittal plea in Al-Qadir Trust scam case

PTI rally today: Khan introduces major changes to party’s organizational structure

Read more stories