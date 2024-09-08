Little business activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,600 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

200 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 18, 500 per maund, 800 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur and 400 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

