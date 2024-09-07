PAF committed for safeguarding country’s sovereignty: Air Chief

Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu said Saturday the PAF would continue to strive hard for the advancement in space, electronic warfare, cyber, niche technologies and indigenous defence capability to ensure sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing Martyrs’ Day Ceremony at Air Headquarters, Islamabad, he said the PAF has a proud history of sacrifice, valour and professionalism.

On Air Force Day, PM Shehbaz says Pakistan proud of PAF’s courage, dedication

He highlighted that the Martyrs’ Day is an embodiment of exceptional bravery, flawless professionalism, and an unparalleled spirit of sacrifice of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

He extended heartfelt tributes to those heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the motherland.

Defence Day: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz say committed to defend country’s sovereignty

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the Pakistan Air Force’s bravery and commitment during the 1965 war against India made the entire nation proud.

In a message on the occasion of PAF Day, he paid tributes to sacrifices and professoinalism of Pakistan Air Force.