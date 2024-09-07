AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-07

PDWP approves six schemes

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2024 07:51am

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for the financial year 2024-25 on Friday approved six development schemes worth Rs 14.49 billion belonging to the agriculture, wildlife and fisheries sectors.

The approval was given in the 25th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab chaired by Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan.

The approved schemes included Chief Minister Punjab’s Green Tractor Program worth Rs 9.7 billion for the year 2024-25, a scheme for the promotion of cultivation of sesame, soybean and canola to ensure import substitution and export enhancement. The funding of Rs 886.383 million was approved for the financial year 2024-25 and 2026-27.

The third scheme approved was the ‘CM Punjab Green Credit Programme’ for which the PDWP approved a funding of Rs 1 billion. Likewise, the meeting approved Rs 1 billion for a scheme titled ‘strengthening and capacity building of wildlife department for conservation of wildlife in Punjab.

The meeting approved Rs 1.2 billion for another project ‘GIS-Based protection regime and establishment of digital communication cell’ in the forestry, wildlife and fisheries department. The last scheme approved was the ‘establishment of PMU (annual expenditure)’ worth Rs 706 million.

Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masoud Anwar and other senior officials also participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PDWP development schemes

Comments

200 characters

PDWP approves six schemes

FBR amends Income Tax Rules: SOEs bound to approach ADRCs

Capacity-based model transition to take-and-pay model: 24 conditions proposed to strike new deals between govt, IPPs

Nepra backs ISMO for streamlining wholesale electricity market

MoF seeks making KE QTA mechanism in line with other Discos

QTA mechanism: Rs1.75/unit hike approved for Discos, KE

Extension given in sugar export shipment

Another polio case reported

China creates $230bn brokerage powerhouse

Examination by petitioners: SC asks Nepra to ensure availability of relevant papers of CPPA-G, NTDC & IPPs

Over 3.27m Pakistanis sent abroad in 5 years

Read more stories