PDWP approves six schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for the financial year 2024-25 on Friday approved six development schemes worth Rs 14.49 billion belonging to the agriculture, wildlife and fisheries sectors.

The approval was given in the 25th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab chaired by Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan.

The approved schemes included Chief Minister Punjab’s Green Tractor Program worth Rs 9.7 billion for the year 2024-25, a scheme for the promotion of cultivation of sesame, soybean and canola to ensure import substitution and export enhancement. The funding of Rs 886.383 million was approved for the financial year 2024-25 and 2026-27.

The third scheme approved was the ‘CM Punjab Green Credit Programme’ for which the PDWP approved a funding of Rs 1 billion. Likewise, the meeting approved Rs 1 billion for a scheme titled ‘strengthening and capacity building of wildlife department for conservation of wildlife in Punjab.

The meeting approved Rs 1.2 billion for another project ‘GIS-Based protection regime and establishment of digital communication cell’ in the forestry, wildlife and fisheries department. The last scheme approved was the ‘establishment of PMU (annual expenditure)’ worth Rs 706 million.

Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masoud Anwar and other senior officials also participated in the meeting.

