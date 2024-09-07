AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
CM directs removal of hurdles to BHPP

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2024 06:59am

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has termed the 300 MW Balakot Hydro Power Project (BHPP) as of the vital importance to achieve self-sufficiency in power production and directed the quarters concerned to take immediate steps on urgent basis to remove impediments in its fast-track execution.

Chairing a meeting of the Energy and Power Department here on Friday, he said that the provincial government would extend all out support for the fast track completion of this mega project.

The Chief Minister while stressing the need for on ground progress on different activities of the project as per the stipulated timelines directed the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) and concerned construction company to sit together and settle all issues once for all so that further progress could be made on the project without any delay.

Besides, the Additional Chief Secretary Home and Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Abid Majeed, high ups of Energy and Power Department, PEDO and representatives of an international firm working on BHPP attended the meeting.

While briefing the participants of the meeting on 300 MW Balakot Hydro Power Project, it was told that the project would be completed in seven years at an estimated cost of Rs 95 billion adding a total of three each 100 MW power houses would produce electricity of 1143 GWH annually . He was further told that a receipt of Rs. 15 billion per annum is expected from BHPP.

During the briefing, the participants were apprised that construction of dams, power houses, tunnels, in take structures, residential colonies for staff and approach roads are the main components of the project. In addition to power generation BHPP would also create employment opportunities to overcome the pressing unemployment.

Touching upon the progress on BHPP, participants were informed that 11.5 percent physical and 22 percent financial progress has been made on the project so far while land acquisition has been completed.

