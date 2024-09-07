WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Sept 6, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 5-Sep-24 4-Sep-24 3-Sep-24 30-Aug-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104468 0.104586 0.104627 0.104805
Euro 0.82315 0.821914 0.821611 0.823329
Japanese yen 0.00516 0.005121 0.005062 0.0051299
U.K. pound 0.976587 0.9754 0.976515 0.9782
U.S. dollar 0.741777 0.743814 0.74455 0.742608
Algerian dinar 0.005593 0.005593 0.005588 0.0055517
Australian dollar 0.498697 0.498653 0.501901 0.505419
Botswana pula 0.055708 0.055563 0.055692 0.0559184
Brazilian real 0.131992 0.13244 0.131305
Brunei dollar 0.569328 0.569057 0.56888 0.569834
Canadian dollar 0.549955 0.549565 0.550447
Chilean peso 0.000791 0.000803 0.000814 0.0008095
Czech koruna 0.032915 0.032756 0.032784 0.0328922
Danish krone 0.110326 0.110169 0.110142 0.110382
Indian rupee 0.008833 0.008858 0.008869 0.0088542
Israeli New Shekel 0.20086 0.199843 0.202819 0.20312
Korean won 0.000553 0.000555 0.000556 0.0005561
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43245 2.43794 2.44035
Malaysian ringgit 0.17109 0.170027 0.172079
Mauritian rupee 0.016014 0.015926 0.015897 0.015902
Mexican peso 0.037479 0.03754 0.037785
New Zealand dollar 0.459605 0.459491 0.463408 0.465467
Norwegian krone 0.069821 0.069624 0.0705995
Omani rial 1.9292 1.9345 1.93641 1.93136
Peruvian sol 0.196102 0.197441
Philippine peso 0.013114 0.013133 0.0131928
Polish zloty 0.192734 0.192011 0.192385 0.192166
Qatari riyal 0.203785 0.204345 0.204547
Russian ruble 0.008269 0.008364 0.0081438
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197807 0.19835 0.198547
Singapore dollar 0.569328 0.569057 0.56888 0.569834
South African rand 0.04176 0.041458 0.041635 0.0421666
Swedish krona 0.072209 0.072028 0.072249 0.0726328
Swiss franc 0.876494 0.875075 0.873936 0.874686
Thai baht 0.021934 0.021728 0.021734 0.0218568
Trinidadian dollar 0.110543 0.110077 0.110391
U.A.E. dirham 0.201981 0.202536
Uruguayan peso 0.018426 0.01846 0.018411
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments