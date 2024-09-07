WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 6, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 5-Sep-24 4-Sep-24 3-Sep-24 30-Aug-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104468 0.104586 0.104627 0.104805 Euro 0.82315 0.821914 0.821611 0.823329 Japanese yen 0.00516 0.005121 0.005062 0.0051299 U.K. pound 0.976587 0.9754 0.976515 0.9782 U.S. dollar 0.741777 0.743814 0.74455 0.742608 Algerian dinar 0.005593 0.005593 0.005588 0.0055517 Australian dollar 0.498697 0.498653 0.501901 0.505419 Botswana pula 0.055708 0.055563 0.055692 0.0559184 Brazilian real 0.131992 0.13244 0.131305 Brunei dollar 0.569328 0.569057 0.56888 0.569834 Canadian dollar 0.549955 0.549565 0.550447 Chilean peso 0.000791 0.000803 0.000814 0.0008095 Czech koruna 0.032915 0.032756 0.032784 0.0328922 Danish krone 0.110326 0.110169 0.110142 0.110382 Indian rupee 0.008833 0.008858 0.008869 0.0088542 Israeli New Shekel 0.20086 0.199843 0.202819 0.20312 Korean won 0.000553 0.000555 0.000556 0.0005561 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43245 2.43794 2.44035 Malaysian ringgit 0.17109 0.170027 0.172079 Mauritian rupee 0.016014 0.015926 0.015897 0.015902 Mexican peso 0.037479 0.03754 0.037785 New Zealand dollar 0.459605 0.459491 0.463408 0.465467 Norwegian krone 0.069821 0.069624 0.0705995 Omani rial 1.9292 1.9345 1.93641 1.93136 Peruvian sol 0.196102 0.197441 Philippine peso 0.013114 0.013133 0.0131928 Polish zloty 0.192734 0.192011 0.192385 0.192166 Qatari riyal 0.203785 0.204345 0.204547 Russian ruble 0.008269 0.008364 0.0081438 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197807 0.19835 0.198547 Singapore dollar 0.569328 0.569057 0.56888 0.569834 South African rand 0.04176 0.041458 0.041635 0.0421666 Swedish krona 0.072209 0.072028 0.072249 0.0726328 Swiss franc 0.876494 0.875075 0.873936 0.874686 Thai baht 0.021934 0.021728 0.021734 0.0218568 Trinidadian dollar 0.110543 0.110077 0.110391 U.A.E. dirham 0.201981 0.202536 Uruguayan peso 0.018426 0.01846 0.018411 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

