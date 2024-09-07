Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Friday (September 06, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 279.10
Open Offer Rs 280.94
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 6
|
278.65
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 6
|
278.45
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 6
|
142.03
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 6
|
0.84
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 6
|
1.31
|
Euro to USD / Sep 6
|
1.11
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 6
|
5,408.42
|
India Sensex / Sep 6
|
81,183.93
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 6
|
36,391.47
|
Nasdaq / Sep 6
|
16,690.83
|
Hang Seng / Sep 6
|
17,444.30
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 6
|
8,181.47
|
Dow Jones / Sep 6
|
40,345.41
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 6
|
18,301.90
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 6
|
67.67
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 6
|
18,535
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 6
|
227,970.30
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 6
|
2,497.41
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 6
|
67.88
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 7
|
259.10
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Sep 7
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Sep 7
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
585
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Sep 7
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Sep 7
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Sep 7
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Sep 7
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87.10
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Sep 7
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
499.34
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Sep 7
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Sep 7
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.84
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Sep 7
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
47,200,500
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 7
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
29,719,327
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Sep 7
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
21,170,581
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Sep 7
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
16,965,134
▲ 0.00
|
The Searle Co. / Sep 7
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
15,793,227
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Sep 7
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
15,054,641
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 7
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
14,145,556
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 7
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
13,158,668
▲ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Sep 7
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
12,358,668
▲ 0.00
