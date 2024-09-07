AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Supplements Print 2024-09-07

Asif Ali Zardari President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan: Message on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs’ Day of Pakistan, 06 September 2024

Published 07 Sep, 2024 06:59am

On this Defence and Martyrs’ Day, we pay homage to our Ghazis and Shuhada, who rendered immense sacrifices and bravely defended the country against external aggression. This day is a reminder of our Nation's unwavering commitment and determination to defend its sovereignty. I pay homage to the brave sons of the soil who shattered the enemy’s dreams to harm Pakistan.

Our Armed Forces are vigilant and ever-ready to respond to any challenge to national sovereignty and territorial integrity. They are provided with adequate defence equipment and possess the desired professional skills and the will to protect the country from all challenges.

We seek peace and stability in the region and are committed to peaceful coexistence with all neighbours.

However, enduring peace is only possible when the plight of the Kashmiri people is alleviated. They bear illegal subjugation and a continuous reign of terror by the Indian Armed Forces over the unfinished agenda of the partition of the sub-continent.

The revocation of the autonomous status of IIOJK has further compounded the problem. India must adhere to the UN Security Council’s resolutions that guarantee the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

Today, Pakistan is facing many threats and security challenges and hostile countries are bent upon harming Pakistan by supporting anti-Pakistan elements to carry out terror activities in the country.

In the face of these challenges, our Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies are fully prepared to defeat terrorists. We stand behind our security forces to stamp out the menace of terrorism.

On this day, we commemorate the will, determination, sense of patriotism and spirit of our valiant sons while the nation commits its unwavering support to the Armed Forces in the fulfilment of the sacred task of defending the country. May Allah protect Pakistan and guide us on the path to peace and prosperity.

Afwaj-e-Pakistan Zindabad!

Pakistan Paindabad!

