AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,342 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.04%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.6 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
FTSE 100 clocks weekly decline; personal goods shares biggest drag

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2024 09:53pm

UK’s main stock index ended lower on Friday, dragged down by personal goods and automobile shares, while investors assessed U.S. jobs report data to determine the extent of expected interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The blue-chip index FTSE 100 fell 0.7%, marking its sixth straight daily decline and lost 2.5% for the week, its steepest weekly loss since mid-January.

However, it has fared better than its benchmark European and U.S. peers on a weekly basis, with the STOXX 600 and the S&P 500 down 3.6% and over 4%, respectively.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 dropped 1.3%, while on a weekly basis the index clocked its biggest fall in six weeks, shedding 2.8%.

The personal goods index tumbled 3.7% as the top sectoral decliner, trading at its lowest levels since December 2009, following a 5.2% sell-off in luxury retailer Burberry.

The index is also the biggest loser on a weekly basis, off 8.2%.

The automobiles and parts index followed with a 3.1% slip, registering its biggest one-day losses in over a month, while industrial metal miners fell 2.7% on lower copper prices as a stronger dollar and mixed U.S. jobs data added to concerns about global economic growth.

FTSE 100 slips as energy, miners weigh ahead of key US payrolls data

U.S. employment increased less than expected in August, but a drop in the jobless rate to 4.2% suggested an orderly labour market slowdown continued and probably did not warrant a big interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve this month.

CME Group’s FedWatch Tool showed 73% of traders now anticipate the U.S. central bank will deliver a 25 basis point in its September meeting.

The European Central Bank is also poised to cut rates while the Bank of England is likely to hold this month.

Meanwhile, data showed British house prices rose last month at the fastest annual pace since late 2022, while a report showed the nation needs an additional one trillion pounds in investment in the next decade to grow the economy.

