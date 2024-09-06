AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,342 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.04%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.6 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Netflix names hijackers in ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ following backlash

BR Life & Style Published September 6, 2024 Updated September 6, 2024 05:35pm
Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix

Netflix has updated the opening disclaimer for Indian series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ with names of the hijackers, after the show sparked controversy in the country, reported Deadline on Friday.

Released on August 29, ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ tells the story of the longest hijacking in Indian aviation history. The series takes place in 1999, when a Kathmandu-Delhi passenger plane was hijacked by five attackers and made unplanned stops in Amritsar, India; Lahore, Pakistan and Dubai. The hijack lasted seven days.

The controversy revolved around the hijackers’ names in the Hindi-language, six-episode series. The hijackers are depicted calling each other common Hindu names like Shankar and Bhola. Some of the hijackers were also Muslim.

“For the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, the opening disclaimer in India has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers. The code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event,” Netflix said in a statement in response to the controversy.

The names and code names used in the series reflect the real ones that the hijackers used among themselves during the actual incident, which have already been published and existed in the public domain for more than the last two decades.

However social media users and members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the filmmakers for not making it known. It was reported that the federal government summoned Netflix India executives to discuss the issue.

The streamer also expanded on its existing disclaimer for the series in India, to include the names as well as code names of the terrorists from the hijacking.

Netflix added that there are no changes being made to the content of the series.

India Netflix BJP

Comments

200 characters

Netflix names hijackers in ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ following backlash

Rupee marginally appreciates against US dollar

NAB amendments: SC accepts appeals against previous ruling

Karsaz accident: suspect granted bail after victims’ family pardons her

Fourth successive decline: weekly SPI down to 3-year low

KSE-100 closes nearly flat as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

Another Pakistani company to establish subsidiary in UAE: Symmetry Group announces plan

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Paris Paralympics: Haider Ali wins bronze in discus throw final

In rare move, Georgia arrests father of teen suspected in school shooting

Capacity tariff of Chinese IPPs: China appears unwilling to renegotiate?

Read more stories