Sri Lanka win toss, England to bat in third Test

LONDON: Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first in murky conditions in the third and final Test against England at The Oval on Friday.

England, 2-0 up in the series and bidding for their sixth Test victory in a row, made one change to their team with left-arm fast bowler Josh Hull making his debut in place of Matthew Potts.

Sri Lanka recalled batsman Kusal Mendis for Nishan Madushka and seamer Vishwa Fernando was preferred to left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.

Teams:

England: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Olly Stone, Josh Hull, Shoaib Bashir

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Kamindu Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando