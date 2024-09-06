AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
Sri Lanka win toss, England to bat in third Test

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2024 03:19pm

LONDON: Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first in murky conditions in the third and final Test against England at The Oval on Friday.

England, 2-0 up in the series and bidding for their sixth Test victory in a row, made one change to their team with left-arm fast bowler Josh Hull making his debut in place of Matthew Potts.

England seal Sri Lanka series win with victory in second Test

Sri Lanka recalled batsman Kusal Mendis for Nishan Madushka and seamer Vishwa Fernando was preferred to left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.

Teams:

England: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Olly Stone, Josh Hull, Shoaib Bashir

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Kamindu Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando

