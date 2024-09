LONDON: England thrashed Sri Lanka by 190 runs in the second Test at Lord’s on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Record-breaker Root leaves Sri Lanka with huge task in second Test

Sri Lanka, set what would have been a record fourth-innings chase of 483 to win, were dismissed for 292 after tea on the fourth day as they suffered a seventh straight defeat by England.