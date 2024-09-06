AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,342 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.04%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.6 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 slips as energy, miners weigh ahead of key US payrolls data

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2024 02:55pm

UK’s main stock index was lower on Friday, dragged down by energy and mining shares, as investors awaited a US jobs report that could determine the extent of expected interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The blue-chip index FTSE 100 fell 0.4% as of 0710 GMT, on track for its sixth straight daily decline and down 1.8% for the week, its steepest weekly loss since mid January.

However, it has fared better than its benchmark European and US peers on a weekly basis, with the STOXX 600 and the S&P 500 down around 3% each.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 was up 0.1%, but set for its biggest weekly fall since late July.

Industrial metal miners and energy were among the worst hit sectors, while precious metal miners led gains tracking higher gold prices.

For the week, industrial metal miners and chemical stocks were the biggest laggards, while the real estate sector was the top performer.

UK shares kicked off September on a dour note, after recent weak economic data brought back concerns of a likely US economic slowdown, which had sparked a sharp selloff in risky assets globally in early August.

The US non-farm payrolls report, later in the day, will set expectations around the quantum and pace of US rate cuts ahead of this month’s Fed policy decision.

UK’s FTSE 100 hits three-week low as US economic worries dent risk sentiment

While the debate is on whether the US central bank will deliver a 25- or 50-basis point cut to rekindle growth, LSEG data shows the European Central Bank is poised to cut rates and the Bank of England is likely to hold this month.

Meanwhile, data showed British house prices rose last month at the fastest annual pace since late 2022, while a report showed the nation needs an additional one trillion pounds in investment in the next decade to grow the economy.

FTSE 100

Comments

200 characters

FTSE 100 slips as energy, miners weigh ahead of key US payrolls data

Rupee marginally appreciates against US dollar

NAB amendments: SC accepts appeals against previous ruling

Karsaz accident: suspect granted bail after victims’ family pardons her

Fourth successive decline: weekly SPI down to 3-year low

Another Pakistani company to establish subsidiary in UAE: Symmetry Group announces plan

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

In rare move, Georgia arrests father of teen suspected in school shooting

Paris Paralympics: Haider Ali wins bronze in discus throw final

Capacity tariff of Chinese IPPs: China appears unwilling to renegotiate?

China, IMF: PM asks MoF to follow key matters up

Read more stories