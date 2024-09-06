AGL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.28%)
AIRLINK 143.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.63%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
DCL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.75%)
DFML 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
DGKC 79.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 46.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.63%)
HUBC 154.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.33%)
HUMNL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
KOSM 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
NBP 58.98 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.75%)
OGDC 137.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 25.63 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.83%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
PPL 112.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SEARL 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TPLP 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TREET 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.52%)
TRG 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.86%)
UNITY 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.72%)
BR100 8,367 Increased By 21.4 (0.26%)
BR30 27,050 Increased By 141.4 (0.53%)
KSE100 79,141 Increased By 277.4 (0.35%)
KSE30 25,068 Increased By 42.2 (0.17%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia must respond to Western media curbs, Kremlin spokesman tells TASS

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2024 12:03pm

Russia must “respond appropriately” to restrictions on its media imposed by the West, the TASS news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Friday.

This week the US justice department filed money-laundering charges against two employees of Russian state broadcaster RT over what it called a scheme to hire a US company to produce online content to influence the November presidential election.

“We criticise the West for pursuing the path of destroying our media abroad, they obstruct the dissemination of information, they obstruct the work of our journalists,” Peskov said.

Harris is more predictable than Trump: Kremlin

“And, of course, in this situation of heated confrontation there needs to be reciprocity. Therefore we must respond appropriately.” He gave no examples of what steps Moscow might take in response to the RT case, however.

Dmitry Peskov US Justice Department

Comments

200 characters

Russia must respond to Western media curbs, Kremlin spokesman tells TASS

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

China, IMF: PM asks MoF to follow key matters up

FTAs, PTAs: MoC urged to include commercial transactions clause

NAB amendments: SC accepts appeals against previous ruling

FBR amends Federal Excise Rules, 2005

Aurangzeb urges support for Chinese cos

In rare move, Georgia arrests father of teen suspected in school shooting

PD officials quizzed by Nepra on shift to SOFR

Attacks on grid stations: Govt decides to treat errant KP MPs in a heavy manner

PM seeks plans for $25bn IT exports

Read more stories