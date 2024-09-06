Palm oil opens up tracking Dalian, stronger ringgit

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday, tracking soyoil and palm oil contract at the Dalian market and a stronger ringgit.

Palm oil higher on muted production expectations

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 9 ringgit, or 0.23%, at 3,926 ringgit ($906.07) a metric ton, as of 0232 GMT.

The contract has declined 1.46% so far this week.

Fundamentals