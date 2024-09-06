AGL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.28%)
Palm oil opens up tracking Dalian, stronger ringgit

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2024 11:50am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday, tracking soyoil and palm oil contract at the Dalian market and a stronger ringgit.

Palm oil higher on muted production expectations

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 9 ringgit, or 0.23%, at 3,926 ringgit ($906.07) a metric ton, as of 0232 GMT.

The contract has declined 1.46% so far this week.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.34%, while its palm oil contract was up 0.97%. The Chicago Board of Trade declined 0.8%.

  • Palm oil tracks price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, gained 0.1% against the dollar. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

  • Malaysia’s palm oil inventories are expected to have climbed to a six-month high at end-August due to lacklustre export demand, a Reuters survey showed.

  • Indonesia, the biggest palm oil exporter, plans to lower export duties to improve competitiveness and raise farmers’ income.

  • Malaysia’s August palm oil exports are seen at 1,376,412 metric tons, according to Amspec Agri.

  • Exports of Malaysian palm oil products fell 9.9% to 1,445,442 tons in August from 1,604,578 tons in July, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.

  • Oil prices edged up as investors weighed a big US crude inventories withdrawal and a delay to production hikes by OPEC+ producers against mixed US employment data.

  • Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • Palm oil may retest support at 3,864 ringgit, a break below which could trigger a fall into the 3,777-3,821 ringgit range, according to Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao.

