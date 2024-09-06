AGL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.28%)
AIRLINK 143.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.63%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
DCL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.75%)
DFML 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
DGKC 79.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 46.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.63%)
HUBC 154.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.33%)
HUMNL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
KOSM 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
NBP 58.98 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.75%)
OGDC 137.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 25.63 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.83%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
PPL 112.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SEARL 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TPLP 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TREET 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.52%)
TRG 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.86%)
UNITY 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.72%)
BR100 8,367 Increased By 21.4 (0.26%)
BR30 27,050 Increased By 141.4 (0.53%)
KSE100 79,128 Increased By 264.8 (0.34%)
KSE30 25,061 Increased By 35.4 (0.14%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli forces withdraw from Jenin and its camp, Palestine news agency says

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2024 11:44am

CAIRO: Israeli forces have withdrawn from the city of Jenin and a refugee camp there, following a 10-day episode of “violent aggression”, the Palestine news agency (WAFA) said on Friday.

Twenty-one people were killed in the city and camp, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement.

A Reuters witness said the Israeli forces left behind extensive damage to infrastructure.

Palestinian girl killed in West Bank was looking out the window, her father says

In a statement on Facebook, the Palestinian foreign ministry accused Israel of transferring to the occupied West Bank its brutal destruction and devastation in the Gaza Strip, as evidenced by the situation in the cities of Jenin and Tulkarm, and the refugee camps there.

Israel MENA Gaza Strip Israeli military Israeli forces occupied West Bank Jenin Israel Gaza war Palestinian foreign ministry

Comments

200 characters

Israeli forces withdraw from Jenin and its camp, Palestine news agency says

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

China, IMF: PM asks MoF to follow key matters up

FTAs, PTAs: MoC urged to include commercial transactions clause

NAB amendments: SC accepts appeals against previous ruling

FBR amends Federal Excise Rules, 2005

Aurangzeb urges support for Chinese cos

In rare move, Georgia arrests father of teen suspected in school shooting

PD officials quizzed by Nepra on shift to SOFR

Attacks on grid stations: Govt decides to treat errant KP MPs in a heavy manner

PM seeks plans for $25bn IT exports

Read more stories