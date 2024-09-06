Aurangzeb explains steps to stabilise economy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a virtual meeting with Juland Jaifer Salim Al-Said, Chairman of the Pak Oman Investment Company Limited (POIC), on Thursday, to discuss ways for expanding business collaborations and enhancing investment and trade flows between the two brotherly countries, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by Juland Jaifer Salim Al-Said, Chairman of the POIC, Nauman Ansari, Managing Director of POIC and senior officials from POIC and the Finance Division.

During the meeting, the Finance Minister highlighted the significant strides achieved in recent months to stabilize the economy and put it on a sustainable path of growth.

Oman invited to invest in multiple sectors

He also mentioned the improvements registered in several macro and micro economic indicators of the economy as well as a host of structural reforms undertaken in various sectors of the economy, including energy, taxation, privatization, and downsizing of government to let the private sector lead the growth with the government playing the role of a facilitator, in the process.

Senator Aurangzeb highlighted that the government under the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is determined to push ahead with its reform agenda and there was a consensus at the highest level to ensure continuity and certainty of policies to facilitate the private sector, promote businesses and provide a secure and friendly investment climate.

Juland Jaifer Salim Al-Said lauded the initiatives taken by government in Pakistan for stabilising the economy. He expressed his deeply-ingrained love for Pakistan, and that the Government of Oman and its businessmen also viewed Pakistan as a brotherly country and a potential place for business and investment.

He expressed hope that due to opening up of more investment opportunities in Pakistan in the wake of ongoing economic reforms, there would be more business collaborations.

