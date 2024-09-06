Forex reserves up

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday said the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$14,739.9 million as of 30-Aug-2024.

The foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan were US$9,436.8m illion. The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$5,303.1 million.

Total liquid foreign reserves were US$14,739.9 million. During the week ended on 30-Aug-2024, SBP’s reserves increased by US$ 33 million to US$ 9,436.8 million.

