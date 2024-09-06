Availability at official rate: Secy directs concerned to monitor flour prices online

LAHORE: Secretary Industries & Food Punjab Ehsan Bhutta directed the staff concerned to monitor flour prices online through a portal ensuring the availability of the flour at the official price in all the districts.

Price control magistrates will also share geo-tagged images of all points. The Food Controller will be responsible for the price and quality of all brands of flour in the districts.

Directions were issued at an important meeting held under the chairmanship of the secretary Industries and Food Punjab. A detailed briefing was given on the health of wheat stock in government and private storage areas.

Given the monsoon rains, information was shared on measures for stock protection and fumigation. Secretary Food Punjab said that the protection of wheat stock is the top priority, and there will be a zero-tolerance policy for administrative and security issues.

Officers should ensure arrangements and wheat protection centres can be inspected at any time. Administrative incompetence and negligence will not be tolerated in any case.

Director Food Punjab Shoaib Jadoon, Additional Secretary Technical Noman Hafeez, Deputy Secretary Food Faisal Abbas, and others attended the meeting.

