AGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
AIRLINK 141.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.56%)
BOP 5.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.23%)
DCL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
DFML 50.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.18%)
DGKC 79.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.29%)
HUBC 154.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.33%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.8%)
MLCF 33.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.32%)
OGDC 137.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
PAEL 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 113.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
PTC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
SEARL 57.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TPLP 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
TRG 52.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 8,370 Increased By 24.4 (0.29%)
BR30 27,013 Increased By 104.8 (0.39%)
KSE100 79,136 Increased By 272.9 (0.35%)
KSE30 25,068 Increased By 42.1 (0.17%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-06

Japan’s Nikkei ends lower as stronger yen

Reuters Published September 6, 2024 Updated September 6, 2024 08:24am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger yen and losses in semiconductor-related stocks, while investors await US non-farm payroll data to gauge the strength of the world’s largest economy.

The Nikkei closed at its lowest level since Aug. 14, dropping 1% to 36,657.09, its third consecutive session of losses.

The broader Topix erased early gains to end 0.5% lower at 2,620.76.

The yen touched a one-month high of 143.20 earlier in the session, and has strengthened 1.8% so far this week.

A stronger local currency tends to hurt exporter shares as it decreases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

“The labour data out so far this week has not really cooled concerns about the US economy, and there is a slight tilt towards expecting the Fed’s first rate cut to be of a larger magnitude,” making the dollar/yen prone to more slides, said Charu Chanana, global market strategist and head of FX strategy at Saxo.

Coupled with expectations for more rate hikes from the Bank of Japan, these currency dynamics “could continue to take some of the speculator froth out of Japanese equities.”

Investors will focus attention on a reading on the US services industry and jobless claims data due later in the day, but the week’s key concern will be Friday’s hotly anticipated August report for nonfarm payrolls.

Among exporters, automaker Toyota Motor slumped 2.2% and tech and entertainment conglomerate Sony Group was down 1.5%.

Chip-related stocks extended losses in the afternoon session, tracking a slump in AI chip firm Nvidia and other US technology shares on Wednesday.

Nikkei index Japan stocks Japanese stocks Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei ends lower as stronger yen

FTAs, PTAs: MoC urged to include commercial transactions clause

FBR amends Federal Excise Rules, 2005

Aurangzeb urges support for Chinese cos

Aurangzeb explains steps to stabilise economy

Capacity tariff of Chinese IPPs: China appears unwilling to renegotiate?

PD officials quizzed by Nepra on shift to SOFR

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs69.9trn

Attacks on grid stations: Govt decides to treat errant KP MPs in a heavy manner

PM seeks plans for $25bn IT exports

Pakistan has responded positively to BD’s gestures: FO

Read more stories