Businessmen assail poor state of Karachi’s infrastructure

KARACHI: Leaders of the United Business Group (UBG) President Zubair Tufail, Chairman Sindh Zone Khalid Tawab, Secretary General (Sindh) Hanif Gohar and Former SVP of FPCCI Syed Mazher Ali Nasir have expressed their utter dismay and astonishment at the deplorable state of Karachi’s infrastructure, exposed by the recent heavy rainfall.

The downpour has laid bare the city’s poor structural foundation and neglectful maintenance, causing widespread destruction and chaos. The roads, the lifeblood of the city, have been reduced to a network of potholes and craters, making commuting a hazardous task. The sewerage system, already in shambles, has been further compromised, posing serious health risks to citizens. The situation is particularly dire near government hospitals, where ambulances are struggling to navigate the treacherous roads, putting lives at risk.

