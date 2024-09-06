AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
AIRLINK 142.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.54%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
DCL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.98%)
DFML 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.78%)
DGKC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
FFBL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.43%)
KOSM 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-9.36%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.03%)
NBP 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
OGDC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.61%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 57.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.22%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.92%)
UNITY 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 8,350 Increased By 4.7 (0.06%)
BR30 26,917 Decreased By -120 (-0.44%)
KSE100 78,863 Increased By 15.3 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,026 Increased By 13.7 (0.05%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-06

Tessori, Chinese ambassador discuss bilateral relations

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2024 07:04am

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori hosted a meeting at the Governor House with the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, to discuss a range of topics, including Pak-China bilateral relations, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and Chinese investments in Sindh.

During the meeting, Governor Sindh emphasised the strength of the Pak-China friendship, describing it as “higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the sea.” He expressed Pakistan’s desire to benefit from China’s development model, highlighting the significance of the completion of the Karachi Circular Railway under the CPEC project for regional progress.

Tessori further noted that sustained peace in the province is proving highly conducive for investment, particularly in the field of information technology. He stressed that China’s support in the IT sector would ensure rapid development.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong commended the initiatives launched under Tessori’s leadership, reaffirming China’s commitment to collaborate on various projects. The ambassador mentioned that Hexing Group is keen to invest in renewable energy and aims to establish the first Chinese company in Pakistan to produce inverters and batteries.

In a gesture of friendship, Governor Tessori presented the Chinese Ambassador with a traditional Jinnah cap and shawl.

Ambassador Jiang also participated in the tree plantation campaign at Governor House, planting a tree to mark the occasion.

Speaking to the media alongside the ambassador, Governor announced that the Governor House would play a pivotal role in facilitating cooperation between investors from both countries. Ambassador Jiang Zaidong has instructed the Chinese Consul General to maintain close contact with the Governor House for this purpose.

Governor Sindh emphasised the shared vision of Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff for national economic progress, expressing confidence in China’s continued support. He highlighted the importance of accelerating the completion of CPEC projects, adding that Ambassador Jiang assured further Chinese investment and collaboration.

Addressing security concerns, Governor Sindh pledged comprehensive measures to safeguard Chinese investors, aligning with the vision of the country’s leadership to ensure a secure environment for increased investment and business growth.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori also underscored the deep-rooted relationship between Pakistan and China, stating that it extends beyond governmental ties to a strong and stable bond at the public level. He added that Ambassador Jiang lauded the IT classes and various other initiatives under the Governor’s leadership.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, in his remarks, expressed his delight in visiting Sindh, referring to Karachi as the economic hub of Pakistan. He promised full cooperation to strengthen bilateral ties and acknowledged the historical importance of visiting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s room at the Governor House, noting the respect the Chinese nation holds for Pakistan’s founding father.

The ambassador concluded by reaffirming China’s commitment to bolstering bilateral relations in line with the visionary leadership of both nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

China bilateral relations Kamran Khan Tessori

Comments

200 characters

Tessori, Chinese ambassador discuss bilateral relations

FTAs, PTAs: MoC urged to include commercial transactions clause

FBR amends Federal Excise Rules, 2005

Aurangzeb urges support for Chinese cos

Aurangzeb explains steps to stabilise economy

Capacity tariff of Chinese IPPs: China appears unwilling to renegotiate?

PD officials quizzed by Nepra on shift to SOFR

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs69.9trn

Attacks on grid stations: Govt decides to treat errant KP MPs in a heavy manner

PM seeks plans for $25bn IT exports

Pakistan has responded positively to BD’s gestures: FO

Read more stories