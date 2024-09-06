AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
Spot rate gains Rs200 per maund

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2024 07:04am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,300 per maund.

The local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,600 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,300 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of Balochi Cotton is Rs 19,500 per maund.

200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 18, 100 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18, 200 per maund, 1400 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund (Balochi), 600 bales of Khanewal were sold in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Bahawalpur, 400 bales of Vehari, 400 bales of Tunsa Shareef were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund and 800 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

