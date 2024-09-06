WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Sept 5, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 4-Sep-24 3-Sep-24 30-Aug-24 29-Aug-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104586 0.104627 0.104805 0.104382
Euro 0.821914 0.821611 0.823329 0.82265
Japanese yen 0.005121 0.005062 0.0051299 0.0051369
U.K. pound 0.9754 0.976515 0.9782 0.978789
U.S. dollar 0.743814 0.74455 0.742608 0.741928
Algerian dinar 0.005593 0.005588 0.0055517 0.0055411
Australian dollar 0.498653 0.501901 0.505419 0.50503
Botswana pula 0.055563 0.055692 0.0559184 0.0558672
Brazilian real 0.131992 0.13244 0.131305 0.13166
Brunei dollar 0.569057 0.56888 0.569834 0.569881
Canadian dollar 0.549565 0.550447 0.550637
Chilean peso 0.000803 0.000814 0.0008095 0.0008134
Czech koruna 0.032756 0.032784 0.0328922 0.0328592
Danish krone 0.110169 0.110142 0.110382 0.110293
Indian rupee 0.008858 0.008869 0.0088542 0.0088441
Israeli New Shekel 0.199843 0.202819 0.20312 0.202436
Korean won 0.000555 0.000556 0.0005561 0.0005559
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43794 2.44035 2.43415
Malaysian ringgit 0.17109 0.170027 0.172079 0.171524
Mauritian rupee 0.015926 0.015897 0.015902 0.0158875
Mexican peso 0.037479 0.03754 0.037785
New Zealand dollar 0.459491 0.463408 0.465467 0.46619
Norwegian krone 0.069624 0.0705995 0.0706686
Omani rial 1.9345 1.93641 1.93136 1.92959
Peruvian sol 0.197441 0.19843
Philippine peso 0.013133 0.0131928 0.0131891
Polish zloty 0.192011 0.192385 0.192166 0.191861
Qatari riyal 0.204345 0.204547 0.203826
Russian ruble 0.008364 0.0081438 0.0081125
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19835 0.198547 0.197847
Singapore dollar 0.569057 0.56888 0.569834 0.569881
South African rand 0.041458 0.041635 0.0421666 0.0418572
Swedish krona 0.072028 0.072249 0.0726328
Swiss franc 0.875075 0.873936 0.874686 0.879583
Thai baht 0.021728 0.021734 0.0218568 0.0218208
Trinidadian dollar 0.110077 0.110391 0.110087
U.A.E. dirham 0.202536 0.202023
Uruguayan peso 0.01846 0.018411 0.0183887
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments