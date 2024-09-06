WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 5, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 4-Sep-24 3-Sep-24 30-Aug-24 29-Aug-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104586 0.104627 0.104805 0.104382 Euro 0.821914 0.821611 0.823329 0.82265 Japanese yen 0.005121 0.005062 0.0051299 0.0051369 U.K. pound 0.9754 0.976515 0.9782 0.978789 U.S. dollar 0.743814 0.74455 0.742608 0.741928 Algerian dinar 0.005593 0.005588 0.0055517 0.0055411 Australian dollar 0.498653 0.501901 0.505419 0.50503 Botswana pula 0.055563 0.055692 0.0559184 0.0558672 Brazilian real 0.131992 0.13244 0.131305 0.13166 Brunei dollar 0.569057 0.56888 0.569834 0.569881 Canadian dollar 0.549565 0.550447 0.550637 Chilean peso 0.000803 0.000814 0.0008095 0.0008134 Czech koruna 0.032756 0.032784 0.0328922 0.0328592 Danish krone 0.110169 0.110142 0.110382 0.110293 Indian rupee 0.008858 0.008869 0.0088542 0.0088441 Israeli New Shekel 0.199843 0.202819 0.20312 0.202436 Korean won 0.000555 0.000556 0.0005561 0.0005559 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43794 2.44035 2.43415 Malaysian ringgit 0.17109 0.170027 0.172079 0.171524 Mauritian rupee 0.015926 0.015897 0.015902 0.0158875 Mexican peso 0.037479 0.03754 0.037785 New Zealand dollar 0.459491 0.463408 0.465467 0.46619 Norwegian krone 0.069624 0.0705995 0.0706686 Omani rial 1.9345 1.93641 1.93136 1.92959 Peruvian sol 0.197441 0.19843 Philippine peso 0.013133 0.0131928 0.0131891 Polish zloty 0.192011 0.192385 0.192166 0.191861 Qatari riyal 0.204345 0.204547 0.203826 Russian ruble 0.008364 0.0081438 0.0081125 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19835 0.198547 0.197847 Singapore dollar 0.569057 0.56888 0.569834 0.569881 South African rand 0.041458 0.041635 0.0421666 0.0418572 Swedish krona 0.072028 0.072249 0.0726328 Swiss franc 0.875075 0.873936 0.874686 0.879583 Thai baht 0.021728 0.021734 0.0218568 0.0218208 Trinidadian dollar 0.110077 0.110391 0.110087 U.A.E. dirham 0.202536 0.202023 Uruguayan peso 0.01846 0.018411 0.0183887 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

