Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (September 05, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 279.33
Open Offer Rs 280.25
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (September 05, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 279.33
Open Offer Rs 280.25
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 5
|
278.78
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 5
|
278.63
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 5
|
143.18
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 5
|
0.85
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 5
|
1.31
|
Euro to USD / Sep 5
|
1.11
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 4
|
5,520.07
|
Nasdaq / Sep 4
|
17,084.30
|
Dow Jones / Sep 4
|
40,974.97
|
India Sensex / Sep 5
|
82,302.81
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 5
|
36,657.09
|
Hang Seng / Sep 5
|
17,367.60
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 5
|
8,279.59
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 5
|
18,614.63
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 4
|
18,335
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 5
|
69.39
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 5
|
224,708
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 5
|
2,503.13
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 5
|
70.01
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 6
|
259.10
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Sep 6
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Sep 6
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
585
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Sep 6
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Sep 6
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Sep 6
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Sep 6
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87.10
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Sep 6
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
499.34
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Sep 6
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Sep 6
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.84
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Sep 6
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Sep 6
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
585
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Sep 6
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Sep 6
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Sep 6
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Sep 6
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87.10
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Sep 6
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
499.34
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Sep 6
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Sep 6
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.84
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Sep 6
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
47,200,500
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 6
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
29,719,327
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Sep 6
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
21,170,581
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Sep 6
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
16,965,134
▲ 0.00
|
The Searle Co. / Sep 6
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
15,793,227
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Sep 6
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
15,054,641
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 6
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
14,145,556
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 6
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
13,158,668
▲ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Sep 6
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
12,358,668
▲ 0.00
Comments