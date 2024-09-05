AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
AIRLINK 142.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.54%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
DCL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.98%)
DFML 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.78%)
DGKC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
FFBL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.43%)
KOSM 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-9.36%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.03%)
NBP 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
OGDC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.61%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 57.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.22%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.92%)
UNITY 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 8,350 Increased By 4.7 (0.06%)
BR30 26,917 Decreased By -120 (-0.44%)
KSE100 78,863 Increased By 15.3 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,026 Increased By 13.7 (0.05%)
US stocks mixed after weak private sector hiring data

AFP Published 05 Sep, 2024 07:00pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mixed early Thursday following disappointing private sector US hiring data ahead of the much-anticipated monthly jobs report.

Private sector employment rose by 99,000 in August, well below the 150,000 estimated by analysts, according to payroll firm ADP.

“This is low, and if this is confirmed by tomorrow’s Department of Labor report, then it’s a clear indication that the job market is slowing down,” said Spartan Capital’s Peter Cardillo.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 40,912.79.

Wall Street subdued after soft job openings report

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 5,524.80, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.5 percent to 17,165.76.

The Federal Reserve has already signaled plans to cut interest rates in light of a loosening job market.

Many analysts see the trend as consistent with an economy that is slowing but not necessarily heading into a recession; a weak jobs report Friday could challenge that view.

After Tuesday’s rout, stocks veered in and out of positive territory on Wednesday. Cardillo expects another mixed session Thursday ahead of Friday’s jobs report.

Among individual companies, Frontier Communications Parent fell 8.8 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Verizon for $20 billion.

Verizon, which said Frontier’s fiber internet assets will enhance its broadband capacity, dipped 0.9 percent.

