AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
AIRLINK 142.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.54%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
DCL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.98%)
DFML 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.78%)
DGKC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
FFBL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.43%)
KOSM 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-9.36%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.03%)
NBP 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
OGDC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.61%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 57.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.22%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.92%)
UNITY 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 8,350 Increased By 4.7 (0.06%)
BR30 26,917 Decreased By -120 (-0.44%)
KSE100 78,863 Increased By 15.3 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,026 Increased By 13.7 (0.05%)
Sep 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Toll in Russian strike on Ukraine’s Poltava rises to 55

AFP Published 05 Sep, 2024 05:53pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KYIV: The death toll from a Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s city of Poltava rose to 55 with over 300 wounded, Ukrainian officials said Thursday.

The strike hit the Poltava military communications institute on Tuesday, according to Ukrainian officials who did not specify how many of the victims were military or civilians.

On Tuesday, 53 people were found killed in one of one of the single deadliest strikes of the two-and-a-half-year war.

“Poltava – the death toll from a Russian missile attack on an educational institution in the city has risen to 55. 328 people were injured,” Ukraine’s emergency services said.

Dozens killed in Russian strike on Ukrainian city

People could still be trapped under the rubble, it added, two days after two ballistic missiles hit the city, in central Ukraine.

The attack triggered widespread condemnation including from Washington, which denounced it as “another horrific reminder of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s brutality”.

It also prompted criticism in Ukraine after unconfirmed reports said the strikes had targeted an outdoor military ceremony. Many commentators blamed officials for letting the event take place despite the threat of attacks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered an investigation into the circumstances of the strike.

Russia said a missile attack it launched on the Ukrainian city of Poltava had targeted a Ukrainian army “training centre” and that the strike had achieved its “objectives”.

Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Ukraine military Poltava

Comments

200 characters

Toll in Russian strike on Ukraine’s Poltava rises to 55

Oil power UAE completes Arab world’s first nuclear plant

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Army neither against nor in support of any political party: DG ISPR

Ongoing global oil price decline to benefit Pakistan: brokerage house

Siddiqsons Tin Plate starts process to shut plant amid sales decline, labour strikes

KSE-100 closes flat after range-bound trading

Bangladesh ex-PM should ‘keep quiet’ until trial: Yunus

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,000, hits Rs262,100 in Pakistan

Oil rises on US crude stocks fall and possible delay to OPEC+ hike

Putin says Ukraine ending gas deal hurts Europe more than Russia

Read more stories